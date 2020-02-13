Relax all you hypocrites. For those of you disturbed by Nancy Pelosi's tearing up of 45's latest State of His Mind speech, you have to look no further than his maniacal demeanor at the National Prayer Breakfast.
Railing against her impressive symbolic act wilts in comparison to evangelicals and the cult faithful who should be screaming to the heavens. They should be protesting this rube's disrespect for religion in his abhorrent statements about God, faith and prayer directed toward Mitt Romney and Pelosi.
And who is he to cast stones? He should not be impeached for Ukraine; he should be impeached for madness and stupidity. The last quality we need of our leadership is the ability to go beyond the pale with absolutely no interest in equanimity, fairness or redemption. Vote 2020.
MICHAEL PREBLE
retired curator/photographer
Harahan