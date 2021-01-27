This week, in a stunningly sudden decision, the Lafayette Parish School System announced that seniors will return to school full-time on Feb. 1. While many of our seniors are excited to be in class full-time again, this is a dangerously irresponsible choice.
This announcement is an unfortunate continuation of the school system’s habit of making earth-shattering decisions without warning or consultation. With less than two weeks before Feb. 1, many seniors who have jobs on their off days are getting fired because they cannot hand in a two-week notice. Families who depend on their older children for income or to take care of younger siblings are in crisis. Teachers weren't notified sooner and are now scrambling to adjust their teaching plans. Since most senior-level classes are a mix of 11th- and 12th-graders, educators now face the difficult choice between teaching seniors half of the time or leaving their junior students behind — a classic lose-lose.
By deciding to prioritize seniors over freshmen, the school system is once again showing that it cares more about district scores than actually educating its students. Studies have consistently shown that freshman year is the most important one in a student's high school career, setting the foundation for success in all future higher education. Seniors have had over three years of support, while freshmen are being thrown into a challenging, unfamiliar environment without adequate help. Education is not a district score and neglecting the needs of freshmen is a betrayal of the school system's duty to provide quality learning.
With the emergence of two new strains of COVID-19, we cannot take chances with our students' and teachers' lives. Many of our underpaid teachers are at particularly high risk for the virus, without access to the vaccine in the near future.
We've already tried full-time education last semester when cases were much lower. It was disastrous. Classrooms emptied because of quarantine, teachers missed work and cases soared. The school system very quickly reversed that decision.
Now is not the time to bring our students back into a minefield of disease, particularly for seniors and on such short notice. Students and parents understand this. Right now, a petition against the school system's actions has been signed by almost 2,000 students and parents.
Our school system must fulfill its obligation to keep our students safe and to ensure a high standard of education for our youth. It cannot continue to operate in a bubble and ignore the input from teachers and students, especially because it consists of members who rarely set foot in a classroom. LPSS should do better.
PATRICK CHU
student
Lafayette