Thank you for allowing me to express my opinion regarding the name changes of streets, schools and statues.
We are making the same mistake again! Have we not learned our lessons? In my opinion, all humans are fallible. Please do not change names or build more statues related to humans. Make a real change and start a smarter approach that will not cause more issues in the future.
There are so many other choices besides humans. New Orleanians need to set the example for the rest of the world. We are better than this!
LORI KIRKPATRICK
manager
New Orleans