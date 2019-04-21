I have a modest proposal regarding President Donald Trump's innovative idea to send migrants to live in sanctuary cities in the United States.
Let's go one step further and send the migrants directly to Canada. It would be super easy. Just drive a large caravan of 18-wheelers to the Mexican border, pick up as many migrants as can fit in each truck, and drive them straight across the Canadian border. Let their liberal prime minister deal with the problem of all those desperate families trying to escape violence.
And while we are at it, let's take down that tired old statue in New York harbor, with its dumb message about "your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free..." and send it to some country where it belongs. It certainly doesn't belong in Donald Trump's America.
Jerry Scott
educator
Baton Rouge