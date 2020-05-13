We are proud of City Park, and happy so many local families can experience the beauty of the oak, magnolia and cypress trees, the miles of lagoons and tranquility of Big Lake, festival grounds and other wide-open spaces. Each day, there are reminders that City Park is playing a vital role for the community during this challenging time, as thousands of our local citizens are taking advantage of our spring awakening.
In normal times, the revenue-generating parts of City Park underwrite the care and maintenance of these vast green spaces. In addition to its natural beauty, City Park offers a large menu of sports and recreational activities, attractions for children, and more than 300 catering and entertainment events each year.
City Park is a 90/10 park. Self-generated revenue makes up 90% of the $22 million annual operating budget. The park currently receives no general operating dollars from the city or the state. City Park receives approximately $2 million each year from the state for capital projects through the slot machines at the Fairgrounds, which is also currently closed.
Since Katrina, the park has rebuilt, added recreation and cultural facilities, and improved the level of care and stewardship of our grounds and forests. It has a special place in the hearts of generations of New Orleanians, and it has become a favorite attraction for visitors, routinely ranked as one of the top public parks in the nation.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has brought City Park’s revenue streams to a screeching halt. Overnight, all events were canceled, including large events such as Voodoo Festival. Our lost sales are putting a tremendous strain on our finances and operations.
With our wildflowers currently blooming as a reminder of all things possible, we are asking those who are able to give what they can afford to sustain us through this trying period. In return, the park will express its gratitude with packets of seedlings, so our friends can experience the joy of these flowers in their own home gardens.
We hope New Orleanians and visitors continue to enjoy the park and assist us in keeping it tidy for the next family that visits. And remember, while you’re in the park, observe recommended physical distancing.
ROBERT W. BECKER
chief executive officer, City Park
New Orleans