Your recent articles on teacher pay are, as usual, excellent. What isn’t excellent is the varied response of teacher organizations to the situation. Three organizations are cited with three different approaches.
This is what you call a hot mess and it’s very hot. The varied response practically ensures inaction and a deteriorating relationship between the governor and teachers.
Unity means teacher power — something necessary in this struggle. The only way to achieve it is by a merger of the Louisiana Association of Educators and the Louisiana Federation of Teachers. Talks with that aim should begin now and a plan of action instead of reaction should be developed.
The governor is spreading false hope that a $39 million education increase will go to teacher pay on a parish-by-parish basis.
It isn’t enough money to fund even a meager raise and there is a great possibility that few, if any, teachers will get a raise.
Now is the time for militant action. Anything less is a sign of weakness and indecision.
BOB CROWLEY
retired, Louisiana Federation of Teachers
New Orleans