What kind of person uses a human tragedy to advance his reelection?
Every day, during the coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump reminds us how this “invisible enemy” stopped the “beautiful” Wall Street rally he contrived. During the April 3 update, he mocked Joe Biden. Why? In January, Biden had advocated immediate preparation for a dire epidemic. This letter annoyed the president because it also questioned his fitness to lead.
And indeed, even after the president halted flights from China, he continued to dismiss the virus as a hoax. For weeks, he did nothing to mobilize an emergency response. We now see the result: terrible shortages of masks and ventilators around the country and shamefully inadequate virus testing. “Nobody saw this coming,” said the hapless Trump.
Eager to capitalize on catastrophe, this president is using daily COVID-19 press conferences to tout his brilliant leadership. But he often betrays his own pettiness. When a PBS reporter asked him why he had eliminated the Obama-era office created to monitor emerging world health threats, the man said, “That’s a nasty question.”
When an NBC reporter asked him what he would say to a frightened nation watching the disease curve spike upward, he said “That’s a nasty question and you’re a bad reporter.” Lately, he’s blaming his slow response to the crisis on the Democrats who impeached him. Truly, crisis reveals character.
The coronavirus panic has put the president between a rock and a hard place. If he cannot stop the recession and rebuild a crumbling economy, the wealthy will abandon him. But if he fails to stop the virus or retreats from the stringent measures advocated by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, he will prolong the contagion and make it deadlier.
His dilemma makes for contradictory messaging. He sullenly reads a recommendation from medical advisers and then immediately undermines its seriousness. Experts recommend a mask when buying groceries, but the president says, “I’m not going to wear one.” Half-seriously he urges people to experiment with drugs made to fight other diseases, a dangerous recommendation that must make his medical advisers cringe.
The absence of a national presidential mandate to stay at home offers the most glaring evidence of this man’s inept leadership. Maybe he will yet recognize that blunder.
Is the president dawdling to prevent the November election and retain his office by invoking a national emergency? That’s probably a nasty question, too, but not an entirely irrelevant one.
J.G. KENNEDY
retired professor
Baton Rouge