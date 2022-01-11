While President Joe Biden can still do some things to address the climate crisis by executive authority, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has killed the chance of big and lasting collaborative action. This is tragic.
Scientists tell us that we are racing toward "the sixth extinction." The other five major shifts in climate happened before humans inhabited planet earth. Now, in the last 200 years since the Industrial Revolution, humans have found ways to exponentially increase emissions of carbon dioxide and methane gases. If not addressed soon in deeply serious ways, such as pivoting to renewable energy sources, we will reach a point of no return.
Louisiana has had more than its share of climate-related disasters. If we fiddle while our state, our nation and the world alternately burn and flood, human existence on this earth will soon be no more.
I fear for the fate of my grandchildren as the disasters increase each coming year and decade, As responsible human beings, we need to act personally and challenge others to act. We also need to challenge our politicians, and particularly U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John N. Kennedy, to take seriously the dangers that are here with us now and are worsening each day, each year.
If we the people demand it, our two senators could negate the catastrophe of inaction or inadequate action. Louisiana could be a positive tipping point.
LOU IRWIN
clinical social worker
New Orleans