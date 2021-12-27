Every 10 years following the U.S. census, Louisiana legislators redraw district lines for Congress, the Legislature, the Public Service Commission, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the judiciary. We will convene for a special legislative session on redistricting Feb. 1.
Over the past several months, we, along with other members of the House and Senate Governmental Affairs committees, have been traveling across Louisiana to hear from the public about how they want their election districts to be drawn. So far, the committees have visited seven different cities and regions and heard testimony from all across the political spectrum. The next stop is New Orleans on Jan. 5.
Since the 1970s, New Orleans’ representation in the Legislature has declined due to population loss. However, this trend has reversed and our population has increased by 40,168 people during this past decade, making this redistricting cycle especially important for New Orleans residents. This is the highest numerical parish population growth in the state, meaning New Orleans is strongly positioned to gain more representation.
You have an opportunity to attend the hearing to speak directly to the legislators charged with developing the maps that will affect your representation. We, along with all of the members of the Orleans Legislative Delegation, urge you to take advantage of this opportunity to share how you want your maps to represent your neighborhood, community and state. We urge you to be involved in a process that only happens once every 10 years and will impact every aspect of life in Louisiana for generations.
ROYCE DUPLESSIS
state representative
JIMMY HARRIS
state senator
New Orleans