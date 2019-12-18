First, I’d like to say thanks for publishing a more balanced look at political cartoons.
Secondly, some opinion writers need to expand their sources of news and information. There seems to be a singular parroted view of opinion, which all sound like the same singular sources.
Yes, I do believe that U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and more are on the right course. Some letters to the editor opposing opinions show no understanding of the rule of law and due process, much less of the Constitution.
To have a different opinion does not mean our senators and representatives are Russian drones, or anti-American. There’s too much published, accessible evidence available to disprove all the conspiracies and distortions pushed by the same above-mentioned singular sources.
Gary Damaré
retired sales representative
Marrero