A recent article in The Atlantic, "America’s Child-Care Equilibrium Has Shattered,” provides insightful information and data into the child care landscape worldwide, but also what exists in our country.
Trying to find a balance between affordable child care and access has long been a challenge, and that struggle has been compounded over the past two years with The Great Resignation. Child care providers are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit and retain staff. This fragile industry is not only deficient in pay, but also lacks the value and respect it deserves.
Given that 90% of brain development occurs within the first four years of life, we need to starting thinking about the child care industry as a priority and not an afterthought. Louisiana has been extremely creative in compensating individuals at the core of this work in the form of bonus payments and stipends; however, much has to be done to debunk theories of economic constraints and cultural attitudes that devalue this important profession that is vital to our workforce and communities.
The work that lies ahead is creating a sustainable and equitable system that will provide pay parity to all certified teachers within the child care industry. When we begin to value the important work they do, we will begin to see growth for our youngest learners as well as more quality options for them to thrive. As the article states, "Until child care becomes a well-compensated and well-respected job, all efforts to give parents more affordable choices will fall short.” It’s time to give Louisiana working parents’ choices and further invest in our children’s earliest learning opportunities.
PAULA POLITO
SUSANNA POLJAK
education policy committee co-chairs, Ellevate Louisiana
Kenner