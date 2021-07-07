State Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, is quoted June 30 in regard to her concern about solar panel farms. She supports a moratorium on development of these projects seemingly because they present competition to farmers in buying land. It sounds, however, too much like she is against creating alternative energy sources to help cut our contribution to climate change.
Moreover, she says — in all apparent seriousness — that "before we move forward with giving (this) industry unbridled opportunity in our state, there needs to be regulations."
But she said nothing about the regulations that need to be enforced on the energy sources we currently have — to the detriment of the planet. She seems not to worry about pollution, hazardous waste, toxic sites, coastal erosion, etc. caused by our petrochemical industry.
MARY ANN STERNBERG
freelance writer
Baton Rouge