Sometimes when I look at what’s happening in Washington, D.C., I can’t help but shake my head. The dysfunction runs rampant, and nearly every issue becomes a political football. Gone are the days when hard work, communication and collaboration would be the norm, and we’d have results to show for it.
If there is one issue that I would like to see free from the nonsense of these politics, it’s the funding for our men and women in uniform and our common national defense. As an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, the injection of unrelated issues into the National Defense Authorization Act really gets under my skin.
Currently, there’s an effort to insert language messing with the protection of certain species of wildlife into the final version of the defense authorization act. Two birds and a beetle to be exact, but it’s really about more than just the species. The amount of research and scientific analysis that goes into wildlife conservation is immense, and often when you are protecting a species you are also protecting the greater habitat for far more.
These proposals would never be able to pass on their own, which is why some elected representatives are attempting to attach them to the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act. On simple principle, I oppose this move.
After retiring from the Army, I’ve worked as a wildlife biologist in Louisiana. As a biologist, I believe that the decisions made in the field need to be rooted in science and not politics. The species and the health of wildlife habitat need to come before the political wrangling. It would be a shame to toss all that work aside because of the political horse-trading among Washington decision-makers who know little or nothing of the science behind the conservation efforts.
As an avid sportsman and wildlife biologist, I understand that healthy habitat is essential for healthy species, which in turn are essential to supporting America’s heritage of hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation. So many people — sportsmen, ranchers, local elected officials, nonprofits, oil and gas industry representatives — have been working on wildlife conservation and they need to be allowed to continue to do so without political interference.
This week, I joined other veterans from around the country to go to Washington to speak with our elected representatives. The good thing is that here in Louisiana we have representatives who can actually do something about this. I encourage U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham to use their influence to ensure that we don’t play politics with our national defense. Let’s leave wildlife conservation to the wildlife experts and keep the National Defense Authorization Act free and clear of the political nonsense.
Marty Floyd
president, Floyd ECOnsultants
Cheneyville