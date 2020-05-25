For many years, several U.S. states have spent money on government programs far in excess of state tax revenues. State politicians knew their dishonest budgeting practices were not sustainable.
These budgets resulted in large part from negotiations between corrupt and/or irresponsible government officials and public sector unions, especially as regards state employee pensions. It is very clear that many of these profligate state officials and their representatives in Congress now wish to take advantage of the pandemic climate to transfer money from U.S. taxpayers to these irresponsible states.
This is exactly what is intended by the president of the Service Employees International Union who recently said she wants to “change the rules of the economy for the long term.” This sentiment has also been expressed by many national politicians.
If this sentiment prevails and such a transfer of federal funds to these states occurs, there will never be an incentive for these states to discipline their budgeting practices. It is therefore critical that the U.S. Senate and/or the president continue to block any such move.
LAWRENCE UTER
retired attorney
Lafayette