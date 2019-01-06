Regarding your "Best photos of 2018" feature, come on now, Advocate. Out of all the photos from the entire year, a fight was chosen. Not only have we been in the Christmas season, but surely, this was not the way anyone wants to begin seeing a New Year. Where's the peace on earth and goodwill towards men? Let's see more good news. Happy New Year.

Lydia Young

retired

Prairieville