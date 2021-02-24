Some have questioned my decision to review and object to the appointments of the chair of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and chairperson of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Board. ("Our Views: How a senior civil servant, badly treated by politics, landed on his feet," Feb.13.)
This confirmation process has been utilized by other state officials with little to no fanfare. Recognizing that sometimes scrutiny may not be applied evenly, I wanted to directly address both concerns.
First, with regards to the reappointment of Ronnie Jones, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board needed an injection of new leadership after seven years of Jones serving as chairman and even more years as a regulator.
I believe we cannot have our regulators too close to the industry they regulate. The first job the former chairman took after my objection was to advise a gaming company, which exemplifies my very concern.
I applaud Gov. John Bel Edwards' appointment of Lt. Col. Mike Noel, who, as the governor says, brings a “wealth of experience and knowledge” to the Board. Mike Noel will serve the people of Louisiana, not the gaming industry.
Next, my objection to the appointment of chairperson to the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Board was because I believe we needed more diversity on the board. African Americans are the backbone of the New Orleans tourism industry; however, many are limited to low-wage entry-level employment opportunities and have not had the opportunity to lead. I believe that diversity and representation matters and communicated my concerns well in advance of my decision.
As a direct result of my objections and Edwards’ commitment to diversity, the first African American was elected chairman of the board last year.
Progress does not happen when we stay quiet. It only happens when we shake things up, do what's right, and as late John Lewis said get into “good trouble.” And I will continue to do just that.
KAREN CARTER PETERSON
state senator
New Orleans