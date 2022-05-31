We had stopped at the Maple Street PJ's Coffee to get a couple cups of joe for my wife and myself.
When I came out, I realized I had locked myself out of my car and could see very clearly my keys and phone (I think they were grinning at me) sitting on the front seat.
At that moment, I turned around attempting to figure out my next step when a Tulane University police officer (I later found out his name was Lt. Young) was walking across Maple Street.
I asked him if he had a jimmy he could use to help me get into my car. He said he didn't have one but would call one of his patrol units. Shortly after, a police volunteer named Melanie informed a squad car was on the way.
Within minutes officer Haynes and Lt. Sam arrived. They worked on attempting to unlock my car. Apparently, my car manufacturer makes it difficult to "jimmy my door open."
We put our heads together and Lt. Sam went to my house to pick up my wife's keys.
I wanted to give a big thank you and shout out to the Tulane University Police Department for helping me. So often, we don't appreciate the men and women of our police departments who keep us all safe and might even "jimmy" your car door in a time of need.
JIM ELLIOTT
retired
New Orleans