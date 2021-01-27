I read with much interest Adam Daigle's front-page article regarding Lafayette Consolidated Government's proposal to raise parking rates in Lafayette's downtown area.
As a resident of neighboring Abbeville for the past 54 years, I really do not have a “dog in that fight” but thought the following story might be of interest.
Back in the mid-1960s, I was a student at the University of Southwestern Louisiana when then Dean of Men Glenn Abel offered a summer job to me and four other students who were involved in student government at the time. The job was with the pharmaceutical company Warner Lambert.
We trained for a week in Dallas after which we were each handed the keys to a new Plymouth Fury III four-door hardtop. We were tasked to spend the entire summer individually fanning out over eight Southern states “cold calling” on independent pharmacists and attempting to sell floor displays of a sampling of their products. What an experience.
One day I was in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, and pulled up on the main street near the local pharmacy to park. Upon leaving the pharmacy, I walked back to my car — it had Texas license plates — and noticed a bright red envelope under the wiper blades on my windshield which read "parking citation.” Of course, my immediate reaction was dismay.
I had little money, was worried about the fine and where I was going to pay it.
I plucked the envelope from the windshield, got behind the wheel of the car and opened it. To my great surprise, it read:
"Welcome to Okmulgee, Oklahoma. We can tell from your license plates that you are not from Oklahoma and perhaps are not familiar with our parking regulations. We really appreciate you visiting our town and therefore you are welcome to take this parking ticket to any cafe/restaurant in town and redeem it for a free cup of coffee. Have a great day.”
Wow.
Every time I have met anyone from Oklahoma over the past five decades I invariably asked them if they are familiar with Okmulgee and I tell them this story. In my opinion, it is one of the greatest public relations stories of my lifetime.
I don't know how Lafayette will eventually solve its parking rate controversy, but LCG might be wise to learn a simple lesson from Okmulgee: "You only have one chance to make a first impression."
JOHN T. LANDRY
retired college administrator
Abbeville