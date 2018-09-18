BR.grace.091218_HS_302
Buy Now

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference to introduce the GRACE Program, which will provide care coordination services to expectant mothers struggling with opioid use disorder during pregnancy, Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

I am writing to offer comment on Andrea Gallo's article on Woman's Hospital's program to help babies born to opioid-dependent mothers. In no way am I offering criticism of the article or the program at Woman's Hospital. I applaud both.

New Woman's Hospital program targets growing problem of babies born to opioid-addicted moms

The article contains a graph noting an increase in drug and alcohol affected babies for 2017 vs. 2016. I would simply like to point out that alcohol is in fact, a drug. And, like all drugs, the effects of alcohol on the developing fetus are dose-dependent.

More importantly, fetal alcohol syndrome can cause structural and functional abnormalities characterized by craniofacial malformations, growth restriction including microcephaly, and neurodevelopment abnormalities. In addition to causing FAS, heavy drinking during pregnancy can cause result in stillbirth, spontaneous abortion, and giving birth to an alcohol-dependent infant. FAS is the result of heavy alcohol consumption/binge drinking shortly after conception. Therefore, the mother could be exposing her fetus to drug-induced birth defects before she is aware of her pregnancy.

Gary J. McGarity

retired pharmacist

Baton Rouge

View comments