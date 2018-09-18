I am writing to offer comment on Andrea Gallo's article on Woman's Hospital's program to help babies born to opioid-dependent mothers. In no way am I offering criticism of the article or the program at Woman's Hospital. I applaud both.
The article contains a graph noting an increase in drug and alcohol affected babies for 2017 vs. 2016. I would simply like to point out that alcohol is in fact, a drug. And, like all drugs, the effects of alcohol on the developing fetus are dose-dependent.
More importantly, fetal alcohol syndrome can cause structural and functional abnormalities characterized by craniofacial malformations, growth restriction including microcephaly, and neurodevelopment abnormalities. In addition to causing FAS, heavy drinking during pregnancy can cause result in stillbirth, spontaneous abortion, and giving birth to an alcohol-dependent infant. FAS is the result of heavy alcohol consumption/binge drinking shortly after conception. Therefore, the mother could be exposing her fetus to drug-induced birth defects before she is aware of her pregnancy.
Gary J. McGarity
retired pharmacist
Baton Rouge