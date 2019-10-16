Having seen the precinct level map The Advocate published on the St. George vote, it’s now obvious there was a much simpler solution to this entire issue. Given that almost all the precincts that voted in favor of forming St. George were those at the far southeastern edge of East Baton Rouge Parish, the parish should have simply ceded those to Livingston and Ascension Parish. That would probably have made most of the pro-St. George residents just as happy without the trouble of establishing yet more government. Maybe it’s not too late. The map also suggests that those in the anti-St. George precincts may want to start their own petition drive to secede from St. George.
H.R. Eley
retired
Baton Rouge