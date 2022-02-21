For nearly 100 years, our country has honored Black Americans by celebrating Black History Month. In 1926, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, a renowned historian, established Negro History Week to deepen awareness of Black history. This February, we celebrate Louisiana Early Education Month and focus on bringing awareness to the importance of early care and education.
Given that child care providers, who are predominantly Black and Latina women, continue to be the backbone of this sector, it’s only fitting that these events are linked. In fact, Dr. Woodson’s own success can be attributed to his strong early education.
Recent census data shows that Louisiana has the second-highest poverty rate in America and one of the highest rates of income inequality. Median household income also shows racial disparities, with non-White families more likely to fall below the poverty line than White families. Early care and education also impact children of color the most.
While racial disparities have persisted for generations, it doesn’t have to remain this way. Investments in early child care can benefit underrepresented families for generations to come. We can and must do more to strengthen our early care and education systems.
Investing in early care and education can increase the median wage that child care workers earn, allowing more families to afford basic needs and stabilize their futures. Furthermore, this investment can increase Louisiana’s workforce, save our economy billions of dollars and ensure that children enter kindergarten prepared to thrive.
Making a financial commitment to early care and education is one of the best economic solutions we can offer to honor past, present and future Louisianans. Everyone benefits, especially ignored and forgotten communities. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Black History Month.
CANDACE WEBER
director of partnerships, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children
Baton Rouge