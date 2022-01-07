Cancer is a horrible disease and a cancer diagnosis causes a flood of emotions and feelings: fear, anxiety, anger among others.
A treatment plan could lead to a cure, remission, slowed growth or have no impact. Regardless of the outcome, almost everyone who had a choice would choose not to become infected.
So why do so many of us voluntarily allow ourselves to become infected with cases of hateful, divisive, partisan political cancer? We have a choice.
Like Americans, I have been abandoned by both political parties, each of which ran in an opposite direction. They no longer embrace the morals, principles, values and beliefs that allow us to pleasantly interact with each other.
We enjoy crossing paths with others and are unconcerned with race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or any of the other hot-button political issues. We just interact as fellow human beings doing our best to make our part of the world a better place to live — something almost all of us want.
We don’t have to buy into the vitriol being spewed out by the politicians or the media. We can choose to treat each other with dignity and respect. In a country music song, Tom T. Hall sings, “God bless little children while they’re still too young to hate.” Choose to be like that.
We hear one person can’t make a difference. Even if that were true, millions of “one persons” acting together can make a tremendous difference. Decide it is time to do it.
A desire to help make our communities better places is a powerful common interest. Choose to reject the political cancer and behave in a way that makes that a reality.
That would make a great New Year’s resolution.
BO BIENVENU
retired veteran
Prairieville