We all understand that some jobs are more dangerous than others. Working on top of a telephone pole, for example, is more dangerous than cooking french fries at a McDonald's. And stealing cars and guns is probably one of the most dangerous "jobs" anyone can choose. Which brings me to your recent story, "Teen in stolen car shot by owner." I believe both the headline and story are terribly misleading.
First, the headline suggests that the "teen" (why not describe him as a thief, as he was stealing a car?) was shot while he was just sitting in a stolen car, but that is absolutely incorrect. The story itself makes it clear, in the sixth paragraph, that he was shot after he got out of the car and got into a fight with the car's owner, who apparently didn't cotton to the fact that the teen was trying to steal his car.
Second, the end of the article pretends to focus on the law, and quotes an attorney as saying you can't "just shoot someone ... for being in your car." But that gets the facts wrong also. The criminal, who, the third paragraph reveals, was already "wanted on a count of vehicle burglary and theft of a firearm," was shot when he had already gotten out of the car and was fighting with the car's owner. So he wasn't shot because he was in a car he was trying to steal, but because he was in a fight with the owner.
In other words, if you are a law-abiding citizen on the street, and a thief grabs your phone, and you object, and you and the thief get into a fight and you use violence, you aren't necessarily using violence because he grabbed your phone. You are in a fight with a thief. In a fight, there can be violence. Indeed, the thief probably made a move that threatened you. Heck, he might have a gun or a knife in his pocket; you don't know. So your reaction at that time might be self-defense. No one knows for sure except the thief and the phone owner.
For these reasons, I think this story has an unfair bias against the car's owner, who did not start this confrontation, and in favor of the criminal who was trying to steal the man's car and who was already wanted for both car burglary and stealing guns. Why show this bias in favor of criminals? I am sure that the paper's readers do not appreciate it, and I think it should stop.
Mike Weinberger
Home Defense Foundation
New Orleans