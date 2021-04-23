Very shortly before leaving office, the Trump administration released the Most Favored Nation (MFN) drug pricing interim final rule that was meant to help control and reduce Medicare’s costs for certain medications used in physicians’ offices, including several life-saving prostate cancer treatments. If the rule takes effect, physicians in the United States will receive one of the lowest payments for treating patients with drugs among the 22 most economically developed countries in the world.
The problem with this MFN approach is the method used to try to reduce costs. The rule does not encourage the health care system to use generic medications, does not change the fees Medicare pays large pharmaceutical companies for the drugs, and does not change the structure of Medicare and how it operates. Instead, the rule simply cuts payments to the physicians administering these drugs.
The physicians will be put at tremendous risk by this rule because the costs of purchasing medications will be much higher than the payments they will receive from Medicare, by hundreds or thousands of dollars per dose. Even the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the government agency that oversees the Medicare program, acknowledged this flawed rule will reduce patient access to life-saving medications. In fact, CMS admits that 25% of the savings from this program come from Americans losing access to health care.
What’s more, this proposal was not reviewed and approved by Congress, which is an untraditional and dangerous practice. A recent lawsuit has delayed this ruling from taking effect, but it is crucial the Biden administration tell Congress that the rule, in its current form, will be removed altogether. If the rule is not dismissed it will harm patients, especially those in rural communities, because physician practices in these areas already face many financial challenges with few savings, if any, to help them keep their doors open to treat patients.
This proposal shows us that we need to return to the normal rulemaking process so that any changes are reviewed and discussed with experts and the people it will affect, such as patients and doctors. It is also imperative that Congress, whose members we elect and should be accountable to the very patients affected by this rule, take back their oversight over such rulemaking. If this rule is not reversed, we are both ignoring patients’ needs and adding financial stress to independent physician practices that care for patients. President Joe Biden and Louisiana’s members of Congress must step in today to stop this rule and others like it.
JONATHAN HENDERSON, M.D.
president, Large Urology Group Practice Association
Shreveport