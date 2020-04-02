It would be interesting to see how many people have been infected by going to Tony Spell's organization or by associating with someone who had been there.
Apparently, this segment of Christians live by a different set of commandments. As Christians, we learn that the Fifth Commandment is "Thou shalt not kill." They must have left that one out of theirs.
If these people continue to live as they wish, many more people will take sick and possibly die.
VIRGINIA BUTITTA
radiation technician
Port Allen