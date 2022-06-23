In a June 6 article, “About 6 million guns have been sold in Louisiana since 2000,” the authors quoted Ari Freilich of the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, who stated that in 2020 the United States saw “the largest one-year spike in homicides on record” and “the largest spike in gun sales on record.”
Freilich correlated those two factors, in light of the pandemic, stating “[t]here’s a lot more guns out there, a lot more trauma as people are going through scary times, all with guns we didn’t have before.”
However, it is doubtful the 2020 spike in gun sales is related to the 2020 spike in homicides in any meaningful way.
FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check System data do show a record 39,695,315 background checks for firearm purchases in 2020. FBI Uniform Crime Reports reflect that the 2020 U.S. murder rate was 6.5 murders per 100,00 population, an increase of about 24% over 2019’s murder rate of 5.0 murders per 100,000 population.
However, 2019 saw a then-record 28,369,750 NICS background checks, yet the murder rate of 5.0 murders per 100,000 population that year was identical to the 2018 murder rate.
In fact, NICS data show a combined 54,551,686 background checks for U.S. gun sales for 2018 and 2019, yet the 5.0 murder rates for those two years were down from the 2017 murder rate of 5.3 per 100,000 population.
And for some historical perspective, the average annual U.S. murder rate of 5.3 per 100,000 population for the 21-year period from 2000 through 2020 was 28% lower than the average annual U.S. murder rate of 7.4 per 100,000 population for the 21-year period from 1960 through 1980.
1980’s murder rate was 10.2 per 100,000 population.
PAUL THRIFFILEY
lawyer
New Orleans