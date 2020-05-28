The recent changes to unemployment insurance have temporarily put the requirements to seek job positions on pause for understandable reasons faced today.
It is my suggestion that when the pause in place is lifted and we return to a new normal a slight change in the job-seeking requirements be considered. This change would be at zero cost.
Specifically, an application for continued education could be substituted for a job application during that week. Taking it a step further, the taking of an ACT or SAT could substitute for all three applications giving the individual a small time to prepare.
Enrollment into, and/or attending, a GED program could replace the job search for a given number of weeks. The filing of a FASFA form could also qualify as a job application.
If the purpose of unemployment insurance to help those in need, then a no-cost incentive to promote job skills should be considered.
BRENT BEATTY
retired teacher
Baton Rouge