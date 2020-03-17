I was about to start my senior year at Tulane when Hurricane Katrina hit. At 21, I gained valuable lessons in the time of crisis. Some were immediately obvious, some took years to digest and understand. As we face a very different type of crisis, I'm trying to stay focused on what the past has taught.
For the leaders, government officials, and communities this is the time for creativity and flexibility to stop thinking of the infrastructure as how we have used it but how we can use it. Look at empty schools as possible triage/testing centers. Consider offering empty dorms or under-booked hotels as spaces quarantine. There are no sporting events, concerts, festivals or conventions but there were supplies ordered and materials bought for them. Can these be put to different uses?
Maybe gloves intended for people to serve food from booths or the hand wipes that were supposed to clean your hands are now purposeful in different situations. Maybe soap and cleaning supplies stored in empty arenas can be used elsewhere.
For individuals, this is a time for growth and support. Consider time home as an opportunity and not a detriment. Learn a new language or finish projects. Read books and cook new dishes. Adopt a new pet you will have time to properly potty train a puppy or bond with a new kitten. Spring clean. Get started on glittering shoes for next Mardi Gras. Set up schedules with friends or neighbors to watch other’s kids and give parents a break. Help others when you can, any way you can. Make your momma proud.
We’re going be less social and it will take adjusting. Aim to maintain normalcy. Set up Skype, get a computer camera. Get over awkward angles and double chins and embrace video chatting. Stay in touch.
While we reduce public interactions, we should keep in mind the businesses and industries that are going to be impacted. If your visits to a small coffee shop are going to decline, buy a gift card that you can use when your routine is back to normal. Consider rescheduling events and parties rather than canceling. Just because a 25th anniversary might fall in late March does not mean it has to be celebrated then. Don’t forget to acknowledge birthdays and milestones. Life is grim for everyone right now but a well-picked message, gif or meme could still bring some much needed brevity and remind others they are loved.
This is a time of resilience. Curb panic with facts and understanding. Don’t gossip or spread misinformation. Act with humility in stressful situations. Understand this is impacting everyone. We are all in this together.
LEILA LABENS
communications
New Orleans