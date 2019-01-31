Roger Goodell Sean Payton

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (left) and Saints coach Sean Payton.

Saints Coach Sean Payton showed what a brilliant strategist he is by his wardrobe choice for his news conference. Did he or did he not have on a Roger Goodell clown T-shirt? If Goodell calls him out for it, he is making a call on something that he clearly did not see, unlike the no call play he clearly saw. If he chooses to call Payton out, he is shining a light on the T-shirt which he probably does not want to be seen. I raise a bowl of ice cream to you, Coach Payton for your excellent clothing choice.

Kathy St. John White

retired teacher

Covington

