I read Stephanie Grace’s column of July 24 about our “brave” federal representatives and our one federal senator who voted to have some state electors nullify the presidential results.

She and others say that history will make them pay for the wrong they are doing and did. As Black citizens, we have waited for 400 years for history to tell the truth, or at least part of the truth. I hope we the citizens of Louisiana don’t wait for history but make these liars pay right now for the lies they are spouting.

Joe Biden is the president and won the election by the popular majority and by the Electoral College. The citizens of this state should make sure none of these liars ever get a chance to continue their lies while still representing the citizens of Louisiana in Congress.

Vote them out! They don’t deserve to represent us. We know they are liars.

REGINALD and MERLE HARRIS

retired educators

New Orleans

