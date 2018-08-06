Crews repair roads and drainage on Lemans St. and Beaucaire St. in the Village de l'Est neighborhood in New Orleans East. The work is part of a $3.6 million project from a pool of $2 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) money, which the city received in 2016 for streets and subsurface infrastructure damaged during the Hurricane Katrina federal levee failures in 2005. Photo taken in New Orleans, La. Friday, July 6, 2018.