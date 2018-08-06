Rarely does progress come without pain, literal or otherwise.
For your consideration, how about road repair in New Orleans? For the past few years, it’s been practically impossible to drive anywhere in the metro area without encountering some degree of road repair from a simple patch job to the repaving of entire avenues. That’s the progress. The pain, of course, depending on the size of the job, comes with reduced lanes, congestion and detours. But perhaps not considered are the number of auto accidents that happen as a direct result of street repair.
I was involved in just such an accident a few days ago. And while both the other driver and I agree that she was “technically” at fault, there were extenuating circumstances. The setting was Louisiana Ave, where a normal four lanes of traffic are now confined to two — and all on the same side of the street. As I approached Dryades Street, the driver of the other car appeared from nowhere into my lane, and we made impact. I say nowhere because had a large white truck not been parked in the middle of the intersection obstructing our view, both she and I would have seen each other and most probably avoided the accident.
Major financing plan to widen I-10, improve N.O. airport access coming together; here are next steps
The truck could have been associated with the road work or it could have been a local business making a delivery. We don’t know because almost instantly after the accident, before we even had a chance to exit our cars, the truck pulled away. Maybe the driver left quickly because he knew he was parked illegally and may have contributed to the accident, or maybe he was clueless. It doesn’t really matter. Had the truck not been parked there, it is very likely that the accident would never have happened.
Coincidentally, while waiting for the police to arrive, we almost witnessed a mirror image of our accident at the same spot, but because there was no truck or anything else blocking their view, both drivers eventually saw each other and stopped. There were horns blowing and tires screeching, but no accident. And while I have no statistics to back this up, the officer who came to the scene casually mentioned the increase in accidents along this thoroughfare. Is it because of the construction? Without a study, it’s hard to say definitively, but common sense should certainly indicate that it has a role. So, to all you drivers navigating the mega miles of road repair, be extra careful of the potential problems associated with that repair. To those involved in road construction and others who might find opportunity to park as the truck in question did, be mindful of the impact your decisions have on the safety and insurance rates of others.
Phillip Manuel
Realtor
New Orleans