If you are going to print a lengthy puff piece of propaganda like today's Los Angeles Times article, (Sunday, 17A, Baton Rouge and New Orleans editions), you should at least balance it with a short article about the torture, rape, human trafficking and murder that is plaguing Afghanistan right now.
Surely you must realize that comparing the Afghan police and judiciary to "Judge Judy" is a false representation of what is going on behind the scenes. And do you really believe that a majority of Afghans are sincerely declaring to Taliban, "We love you and appreciate you?"
Shame on you for covering up such brutalities.
LINDA SKAPURA
retired chemist
Baton Rouge