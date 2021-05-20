The ousting of state Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, as chairman of the House Education Committee is a travesty and is an example of true racism.
He introduced a bill that would prevent teachers and college professors from advancing their own views about Louisiana and the United States as being racist. These theories have been advanced in other states and have included the notions that students should feel guilty about their race. Of course when he uttered the comment about teaching “the good, the bad, and the ugly," it was taken out of context.
The race card is being played once again. Parents should keep an eye on what is being taught in their children’s schools and voice their opinion.
DAVID BOHNET
retired
Slidell