I am the adopted child of an adopted child. I went to Catholic school for elementary school, middle school, high school and even college. Growing up, Sunday meant Mass at 11 and Sunday dinner with the extended family after that. I wouldn't be alive but for two brave women who chose life, and more specifically chose my life.
Despite all of this, I will vote against Louisiana Constitutional Amendment 1, and here's why.
The proposed constitutional amendment does not contain any exceptions. Let that sink in for a moment. No exceptions if your daughter is raped. No exceptions in the case of incest. No exceptions if continuing the pregnancy means that both the mother and the child will die. No exceptions if an early delivery is the only chance for a family to hold their living child who is very much wanted but dying in her mother's womb.
I don't know what I would do in those situations. I like to think I would "choose life" and ask God for a miracle. I pray that I never have to find out. If I were in any of these situations, I would want to decide what was best for my family. I would be horrified to learn that the decision was not mine because my choice was taken away by a constitutional amendment.
Those who support the amendment will say that it is not intended for those situations. That's not what it says. If an amendment is put before me which holds the exceptions which I consider necessary, I'll consider it. Until then, absolutely not.
I'm addressing those who plan to vote yes because they deeply believe in the sanctity of life. "My body, my choice" will not convince them to vote no. "My body, my choice" sparks an emotional reaction and sends them to the polls to vote yes. Let’s find common ground and reject this particular proposal that does not include a single exception not even one for when the life of the mother is in danger.
Those who are pro-life should ask themselves if they believe that there are heartbreaking situations when the best choice or perhaps the only choice is to terminate a pregnancy. If your answer is yes, ask yourself if the current amendment protects people who face those situations. I don't think it does. If you agree with me, your vote should be no as well.
ELIZABETH HOLMES
adjunct professor
New Orleans