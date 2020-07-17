Where is Louisiana going? The oil and gas industry, the backbone of Louisiana's economy for 90 years, can no longer support our state. Diversification of the state's economy is required but where is the practical plan to achieve it? Our state history in this regard is instructive.
Gov. Mike Foster, the state's last visionary governor, told a joint session of the Legislature in 1999 that, "I am ashamed of being at the bottom of the scale and I hope that you are too. We have to have a team effort that is not satisfied with mediocrity anymore and has a goal of excellence for our state."
Where is the next Mike Foster?
Following the speech, Foster unveiled "Vision 2020," a written plan that sought to take our state from the bottom to the Top 10 in the nation by 2020.
Vision 2020 envisioned, "a Louisiana that by 2020 would be driven by a diverse set of technology intensive industries."
Highlights of the plan included a large investment in the science and technology departments of the state universities; repair of the state's crumbling roads and bridges; vast improvement in K-12; a big increase in the literacy rate and a substantial decrease in the poverty rate.
Alas, with the exception of building community colleges, Vision 2020 was a failure that did not come close to reaching its major goals. Weak leadership and bad decisions by a series of governors and lawmakers that followed Foster doomed the plan.
A good example of bad decisions was the Legislature's multiyear mistake of cutting higher education by a total of $700 million, thus depriving Louisiana of a golden opportunity to attract high paying science and technology jobs to the state.
Surprisingly, LABI, an organization in business to bring better jobs to Louisiana workers, didn't object to the university cuts.
To escape the bottom, our state needs a revised Vision 2020 plan with realistic goals that public officials will vow to implement coupled with an annual legislative report to the people as to steps taken to carry out the plan. Visionary leaders with a burning desire to improve Louisiana would also help.
In the absence of a revised plan, the governor and the lawmakers will continue to run in circles at cross purposes with one another while Louisiana drifts further behind.
HOWARD FRANQUES
retired lawyer
Lafayette