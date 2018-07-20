Like so many of our greater Baton Rouge area neighbors, we experienced severe damage to our residence due to unprecedented flooding that occurred in Baton Rouge in August 2016. We are retired, and the cost of rebuilding our home put a substantial financial strain on us. We tried to be proactive in obtaining whatever federal financial assistance was made available and greatly appreciate our limited FEMA grant and the low-interest SBA loan that we qualified for due to our demonstrated financial need and the excellent credit that we had worked hard all our lives to establish. The RestoreLA program was designed to provide impacted homeowners with additional financial relief by reimbursing some of the rebuilding expenses incurred by homeowners.
We are informed that we are ineligible for any reimbursement grant from RestoreLA even though our rebuilding expenses far exceed the amounts we were granted by FEMA and we borrowed from the SBA. The reason we were denied is that the SBA loan is, inexplicably, a disqualifying element based on the “Duplication of Benefits” offset. This is completely illogical and unfair. This is a loan. I must pay it back, with interest. Why am I penalized and disqualified from further grant consideration simply because I was proactive and financially responsible enough to qualify for an SBA loan? Further, and equally importantly, why was I not informed during the SBA loan qualifying process that by accepting the SBA loan, I was exempting myself from future grant consideration? Had I been, I might well have made a different decision.
There is a great deal of finger-pointing that occurs whenever this issue is brought up. Our congressman, our senators, our governor are all very sympathetic but apparently impotent in their ability to address this illogical “Duplication of Benefits” situation. Even the RestoreLA representatives I’ve spoken to agree that this circumstance is completely illogical and unfair but quickly add that they are powerless to address it. I did learn in a recent discussion with a RestoreLA representative that Texas and Florida flood victims are not subject to this ludicrous “Duplication of Benefits” offset, an indication that our entire state is being discriminated against. I’m told that the Department of Housing & Urban Development is ultimately the authority on this issue. Secretary Ben Carson: Please cure the “illness” that is apparently built in to this program.
Can anyone provide a logical, reasonable rationale for this discrimination? In the alternative, how can we initiate action to address and correct this discriminatory practice that remains in place? RestoreLA has recently made a change that will allow some homeowners to be reimbursed 100 percent of their rebuilding expenses (up from the previous 50 percent) but I remain ineligible to recover anything at all. This seems quite unfair, and I'm hopeful that an airing of this issue will lead to reasonable resolution.
Thomas G. Lamparter
retired
Baton Rouge