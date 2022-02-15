What a blessing for Louisville to have Pope Francis name Bishop Shelton J. Fabre as its new archbishop shepherd.
I first met this "Comfort My People" — his episcopal motto — priest when he was an associate pastor at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.
His loving and merciful homily that was given once at St. George forever resonates in my heart, as it is so sorely needed as a unifier for all of us now, as well as an eternal reminder to the heart of our faith walks: forgiveness.
Fabre acknowledged then the human condition of how it is mostly impossible to "forgive and forget," but he then recommended the following as a motto for when one is faced with the very difficult call and task of forgiveness of anyone: "Forgive and Remember." It is a reminder of when God forgave you for something seemingly impossible for what you may have done or not done, and a call to apply that to your neighbor.
Thanks to Archbishop Fabre for all the loving guidance he has given to us in "Who Dat-land," as he said, and Godspeed to him now in his new adventures for the Lord in "Bluegrass-land!"
KEITH JOHN PAUL HORCASITAS
social worker
Baton Rouge