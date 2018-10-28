We only get what we are willing to pay for. While I am not in favor of higher taxes for everyone as would happen if we raised the Louisiana state sales tax, I believe that we need to take a good look at Louisiana state taxes and find a way to get ourselves out of being between the 46th and 50th worst state in the whole United States. I also realize that to do so means we will need to make some serious changes in our Legislature and replace a lot of legislators who will accept the status quo instead of moving our state ahead.
Apparently, a lot of our legislators have signed the Grover Norquist pledge of No New Taxes. However, if we aren’t willing to pay for improvements, we will not get them. We all realize the terrible situation with roads and needing a new bridge across the Mississippi south of Baton Rouge but our legislators chose to no even allow the citizens to vote on a gasoline tax that would make a start on improvements. While our K-12 schools are in terrible shape and our teachers have gone ten years without a raise, those of our voters who can afford it will send our children to private, religious, or charter schools instead of paying to improve the public school system or even pay our teachers a living wage.
We realize the need for a good higher education system and yet our legislators have cut back on support for higher education for the past ten years. Are we surprised that a family living on a minimum wage cannot afford a nine grand a year tuition to LSU if their child was not at the top of his or her class and did not get a TOPS scholarship?
A few of the most underfunded occupations in our state are the teachers, law enforcement, and prison personnel, yet our legislators are unwilling to do anything about it. Maybe we need to do a good statistical analysis of what our legislators make, both from the state and from their private occupations and see how that compares to our teachers and policemen. Then remember this in the next elections and make sure you get out and vote. A good example of where we stand was recently one of our top legislators made the comment that our governor was in favor of a recent tax increase. The state sales tax went from 5 percent to 4 percent and then was raised to 4.45 percent and this legislator called that a tax increase. We learned better mathematics than that in the third grade.
If you are happy with Louisiana being rated as 46th to 50th worst in the nation, vote as usual. If you want us to improve, you will have to get out and vote to make major changes in our Legislature.
Ray Schell
retired chemist
Prairieville