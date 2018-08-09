U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon has taken a giant step forward by declaring that the right to pretrial release for individuals accused of crime must not be based on wealth.
Under that regime, one who can afford to pay for a bail bond is free pending trial. He can keep his job, support his family, and work with his lawyer to prepare for trial. On the other hand, an individual who cannot afford to pay bail must languish in jail while awaiting trial, often for months or even years. He loses his job and his family goes hungry. His chances of being found innocent at trial are greatly diminished. Anyone who has represented an indigent defendant who has spent months in pretrial detention knows that wearing a coat and tie at trial does not fool anyone. The face of the accused is waxen and the jury knows he has just come out of a jail cell.
More than 50 years ago, our great jurist, Skelly Wright, wrote that under this "odious" system of pretrial detention, the bail bondsman "holds the keys to the jail in his pocket."
Poverty is not a crime. Nor does it justify locking someone up before trial. Yet, our jails are filled with non-convicted individuals who simply could not afford to pay bail. Fallon has held that due process of law requires a bail hearing to determine if an accused is too poor to pay for bail and, if so, that a judge must consider alternatives to pretrial detention, including release of the accused on his own recognizance. It is now up to the Orleans Parish Criminal Court to devise a program that sharply reduces pretrial detention of the poor. It can no longer put a price tag on freedom. The bail or jail system is unconstitutional.
Roger Stetter
attorney
New Orleans