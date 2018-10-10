Our own resident lefty, Stephanie Grace, opined in her column that she is very upset that Justice Brett Kavanaugh presented as belligerent during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
I guess she can't fathom why someone who was accused by three different women of sexual impropriety, none of whom could substantiate anything about their claims, should angry. Especially when the Democrat members of the Committee, with no proof what so ever, took turns suggesting he was a rapist and unfit to be on the court. If Kavanaugh had not shown righteous anger, I would have been amazed and disappointed. Anyone who is paying attention realizes that this vilification of Kavanaugh had nothing to do with whether he was guilty or not. It had to do with the balance on the court. Anyone proposed for this seat on the court who wasn't a Ruth Bader Ginsburg clone would have gotten similar treatment by the Democrats. Wait till Trump puts Amy Coney Barrett up for the next vacant seat. No doubt the Democrats will try to destroy her, her family, and anyone who supports her. And they will fail again.
Rick Ellis
Retired military officer
New Orleans