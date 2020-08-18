We’re five months into a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and New Orleans’ tourism leaders still don’t have a clue what our city’s workers need.
In Tyler Bridges’ Aug. 13 piece, “New Orleans hotels, restaurants brace for difficult months ahead,” several of New Orleans’s most highly paid tourism leaders continue their shared delusion over how to help the city of New Orleans. They spend the entire article discussing how they want and need more tourists to visit.
Stan Harris, CEO of the Louisiana Restaurant Association, discusses “the lack of demand generators,” i.e. conventions and festivals. Harris doesn’t mention the lines for food banks, but instead wants more lines of tourists waiting to check in at the Convention Center amid a pandemic.
Stephen Perry, leader of New Orleans & Co. (an agency funded by tax dollars), discusses a $4 million to $5 million advertising campaign aimed at bringing leisure travelers back. Rather than training laid-off waiters for better-paying jobs, Perry wants to fill the pages of magazines with ads that NOLA is open and ready for business.
These leaders don’t consider the health consequences to our workers. COVID-19 is everywhere in the United States right now, and an increase in tourism would, of course, mean higher levels of the virus coming into the state. Our city’s workers, not the tourism leaders quoted above, would be the ones at risk of getting the disease.
New Orleans workers need money to buy food, pay rent and pay their utility bills. With the $600/week unemployment having run out in the last several weeks, why aren’t our tourism leaders calling Louisiana’s U.S. senators to reimplement the payments? These leaders are, at the farthest, a call or email away from Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, neither of whom support continuing to pay workers.
New Orleans workers are starving, and their leaders continue to look the other way and instead buy commercial time in other cities.
Election Day is Nov. 3. When, exactly, do I get to vote Stan Harris, Stephen Perry and the others quoted out of their jobs?
BOB PAYNE
nonprofit consultant
New Orleans