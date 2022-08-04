Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams signed off on a tax return with deductions for yoga sessions, music streaming and his children's school tuition.
He owes the federal government over $200,000 in back taxes plus penalties and interest. Since Louisiana State Income Tax is based on the federal return, he may also owe Louisiana some additional taxes.
His values of what is right and what is wrong give me little confidence in the decisions he will make regarding our justice system.
MARK WEBER
retired business executive
New Orleans