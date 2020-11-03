From a disillusioned Republican: Instead of a "nuclear option," the 65 state House representatives approved the "killing option," negating the scientific reality of the unfortunate pandemic we have been living with for months.

Are they just upset that a Democratic governor does not agree with their philosophy? Or, are they just the yes-men and women that President Donald Trump appreciates the most?

Our state is doing better with the pandemic that most of our neighbors. What do you representatives intend? To turn Louisiana into red instead of white, as we proudly see in the news?

With so many problems the state is facing, the House of Representatives should be trying to fix them, but you representatives are using your precious time to dig up this peculiar law to fight a good governor's decision? What made Speaker Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales change his position at the last minute?

Congratulations to the responsible representatives who did not agree with the above decision: Barbara Freiburg of Baton Rouge, Stephanie Hilferty of New Orleans, Joe Stagni of Kenner.

SOFFY D. BOTERO

physician

New Orleans