Biden Cost of Carbon

Richard Moreland's misleading statistic that Louisiana is eight times worse than China and India combined uses the logic of tying CO2 emission to a "per capita" basis. That would mean if we could increase the population of Louisiana from 4 million to 44 million, our CO2 emissions would be on par with the lower per capita emissions of China or India.

Or look at it another way: If every person is responsible for their share of CO2, as Moreland indirectly implies, we just need to reduce the population to get a corresponding reduction of CO2. Problem solved!

Yes, the world has a CO2 issue, but it will take the collective efforts of the entire world, especially the major polluters, to get it under control. We are nowhere near that.

PETER DASSEY

retired petroleum engineer

Kenner

