Inflation’s pain is increasingly felt at the pump, grocery store, auto showroom and practically everywhere else, so the question arises: What could make it worse?
How about dumping tons of money into a U.S. economy that already has too few goods and services to purchase, too few workers and is beset by multiple supply-chain blockages to boot — something like what we can expect from a $2 trillion “Build Back Better” bill and a separate $1 trillion infrastructure bill?
Bidenomics is even dumber than it looks.
ROBERT HEBERT
economist
Baton Rouge