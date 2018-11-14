I agree that Louisiana has made great progress in changing the Jim Crow-era laws regarding jurors. However, I feel as if The Advocate did not cover the true importance of the change.
There was very little mention of the history of the Jim Crow law, and the impact that it has made on Louisiana's judicial system. Most, if not all, people connect Jim Crow to racism in the south. However, the article seemed to avoid any discussion regarding race. The headline specifically mentions Jim Crow, so I was expecting there to be background information on Jim Crow, the law, or anything regarding the time period.
Without providing the history of the law, many readers will not be fully informed. The history provides readers with knowledge to see why this is a huge step for Louisiana toward racial equality and allows them to understand how it still impacts people today. Also, incorporating how the victims of this law will get a second chance would show the damage it has done. Overall, it is great for Louisiana that we are taking steps in a positive direction, but we still need to acknowledge the past in order to correct the future.
Cece Tyson
student
New Orleans