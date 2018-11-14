NO.102history.0001
Calvin Duncan poses for a photo with two stacks of legal paperwork filed under "Notification of Direct Appeal Decision" and Non-unanimous Jury Verdict issues" in his Central Business District office in New Orleans, La., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Duncan, a former Angola inmate has pushed the United States Supreme Court, through repeated petitions on behalf of inmates convicted on non-unanimous jury counts, to overturn the state's unusual law allowing murder convictions of a 10 to 2 jury serious felony cases. Voters approved an amendment to the state constitution on Nov. 6, 2018 to abolish the nonunanimous jury rule.

 Advocate staff photo by MAX BECHERER

James Gill: Louisiana finally vanquishes Jim Crow-era law with vote for unanimous juries

I agree that Louisiana has made great progress in changing the Jim Crow-era laws regarding jurors. However, I feel as if The Advocate did not cover the true importance of the change.

There was very little mention of the history of the Jim Crow law, and the impact that it has made on Louisiana's judicial system. Most, if not all, people connect Jim Crow to racism in the south. However, the article seemed to avoid any discussion regarding race. The headline specifically mentions Jim Crow, so I was expecting there to be background information on Jim Crow, the law, or anything regarding the time period.

Without providing the history of the law, many readers will not be fully informed. The history provides readers with knowledge to see why this is a huge step for Louisiana toward racial equality and allows them to understand how it still impacts people today. Also, incorporating how the victims of this law will get a second chance would show the damage it has done. Overall, it is great for Louisiana that we are taking steps in a positive direction, but we still need to acknowledge the past in order to correct the future.

Cece Tyson

student

New Orleans  

