The voting plan proposed by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin infringes upon the right of all citizens to vote without risking our health and safety. Under pressure from his fellow Republicans, he is requesting more restrictions on voting by mail, requiring voters to prove they have COVID, fewer days for early voting, no drop boxes for people to easily turn in their ballots, and burdensome restrictions on who can bring a person's ballot in for them.
There should be an opportunity for every citizen to vote by mail, especially our first responders. My son is an emergency physician who risks his life every time he goes to work and takes care of COVID-19 patients. He has a wife and two little sons to take care of, and now he and his wife must worry about whether their children will get sick by going to school.
Have Republican legislators considered what these voting restrictions will mean for first responders such as my son? These restrictions mean that they will have to risk their lives again just to vote.
The legislature should expand voting opportunities rather than restrict them. Voting is a right, and the pandemic makes safety more important than ever. If Republican legislators choose to enact the restrictions that Ardoin is proposing, they will be engaging in obvious voter suppression and increasing the danger faced by our first responders. They should not want that on their conscience.
BARBARA FORREST
retired professor
Holden