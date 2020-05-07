I am perplexed at columnist Dan Fagan’s assault on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ use of science.
Fagan states Edwards implies using President Donald Trump as a role model on how to respond to the virus.
Our president is no role model. He failed to read his daily briefing warning him of the looming pandemic. He dismissed the growing pandemic as a Democratic hoax, staged rallies and played golf. Days before Mardi Gras, Trump told America the U.S. only had 15 cases and they were under control.
Trump blew it, like the referee in the Saints playoff game who blew the pass interference call, and the helmet-to-helmet call on the same play.
The stay-at-home order is no fun. All of us want to return to a normal life. I am working online at home but miss the interaction with my students and fellow workers.
But listening to science is the right call. The coronavirus still looms. Fagan claims that Edwards panicked and Louisiana never needed all of the hospital beds the CDC projected we would need. Again, Edwards followed what the medical professionals advised him. If the state did not need those beds, it is an indicator that the Louisiana stay-at-home order worked, thanks in part to the combined sacrifice of Louisiana citizens.
If Louisiana did as Fagan wished and opened up less impacted parishes, people who may be asymptomatic would get in their cars and drive to open areas leaving (like Hansel and Gretel) little virus crumbs along their way.
It is interesting, however, to see how Sweden is handling its response to the virus. Their response does need to be studied, which would also take into account Sweden’s lifestyle.
To me, Fagan’s column is short-sighted, not based on science, smacks of a political agenda and his wish would put more Louisiana citizens in the hospital.
CHARLEY VANCE
teacher
Amite