I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of the public servants, scientists, logisticians and volunteers who are making COVID-19 vaccine distribution in New Orleans so successful.
Last Tuesday morning, when that teardrop of mRNA, sugar and salt entered my left arm, I was overwhelmed with emotion, gratitude and awe of the collective human achievement that it takes to engineer and distribute at scale a molecular innovation that promises a future of hugs, handshakes and human connection. I felt as if I was accepting a eucharist of scientific and logistical achievement.
I am deeply thankful for the generosity and ingenuity of the countless individuals who are making the vaccine development and distribution effort possible. That first Pfizer shot was one small prick for this New Orleanian, but a giant leap for our entire community.
OLIVER WISE
data analytics professional
New Orleans