I read with great interest an article in The New York Times that addressed the issue of what to do with the public spaces vacated by the removal of statues in the South commemorating Civil War Generals and elected officials. In almost every respect I agreed with the removal of the monuments to white supremacy. However, I grew used to General P.G.T. Beauregard’s statue and artistically I thought it added something to the Mid-City neighborhood and the entrance to City Park.
I read in the continuing excellent coverage by The Advocate of this issue that the city plans to replace the statue with a garden. That, in my estimation, is lame. I’m well aware of the financial difficulties facing city government but certainly our new mayor can come up with a better idea. A statue commemorating a civil rights hero would certainly be appropriate as would a striking piece of art. New Orleans can do better and I hope it will.
Bob Crowley
retired
New Orleans